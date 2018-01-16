Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-01-18

YEREVAN, 16 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.20 drams to 483.01 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.55 drams to 590.82 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 8.56 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.15 drams to 664.86 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 184.81 drams to 20797.39 drams. Silver price up by 3.07 drams to 269.04 drams. Platinum price up by 164.45 drams to 15560.19 drams.