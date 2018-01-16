Increase of tariffs for certain products won’t lead to significant price changes – economic watchdog

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Artak Shaboyan, chairman of the state commission for the protection of economic competition, says the increase of customs tariffs related to EEU membership cannot lead to significant price increases.

According to him, imports of socially important products from EEU countries has increased, which means that these products are imported to Armenia without tariffs, therefore won’t be subject to price changes.

“Planned tariff changes for 2018 is 1-4%, I don’t think it can have great impact”, he said.

In addition, he said in terms of dairy products the domestic demand is met by local production, therefore the tariff changes won’t have significant effect.