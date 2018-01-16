By recognizing Yazidi Genocide, Armenia showed its support to the brotherly people on state level

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. By recognizing and condemning the Yazidi Genocide, the Armenian Parliament called on the international community to not forget genocides and create mechanisms of eliminating them, Said Avdalyan, president of Armenia’s Young Yazidi Association told a press conference.

“Indeed, this is a historic event that the Armenian Parliament unanimously with 4 factions recognized the Yazidi genocide. The Armenian people are globally acting as the flagman of genocide condemnation and international recognition process. And today, Armenia showed on a state level that it is standing next to its brotherly people – the Yazidis”, he said.

The Yazidis themselves have numerously proved their devotion to Armenia and Artsakh, both during the years of the first World War, the May Battles and the April Four Day War.

On January 16, the Armenian Parliament recognized the Yazidi genocide which was committed by terrorist organizations in Iraq.