Parliament Speaker praises journalists during New Year reception

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian media were hosted in the Parliament in a New Year and Christmas reception, with the participation of Speaker Ara Babloyan. Representatives and executives of news agencies covering the parliament’s works participated in the event.

In his opening remarks, Speaker Babloyan said he has always appreciated the work of the journalists, regardless what their stance is on various issues.

“I believe that mutual respect between people shouldn’t depend on the difference in political views or opinions”, he said.

After his speech, an awarding ceremony took place, with media representatives receiving certificates of appreciation and souvenirs.