Armenian businessman assaulted, robbed in Georgia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Masked men have assaulted and robbed an Armenian businessman in Ozurgeti, Georgia, Rustavi 2 reported.

The victims is a 31 year old citizen of Armenia, identified as Arthur Sukiasyan. He owns several stores in Guria region.

The businessman was assaulted near his home in the morning of January 13. Two masked men knocked him down with a blow to his head and took nearly 11,7 thousand dollars from his possession. The Armenian businessman was on his way to a market in Tbilisi for procurements for his stores.

He is currently hospitalized.

The assailants are at large.