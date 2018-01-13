Sole elephant of Yerevan Zoo to have partner

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The only elephant of Yerevan Zoo – 10 year old Bunka, will soon have a friend to play with.

“Loneliness is not the main problem for Bunka. Since elephants are considered to be intelligent animals, interactions with other animals is very important for their welfare. The Zoo is planning to build a bigger enclosure for the elephants, and to acquire a partner for Bunka”, Yerevan Zoo told ARMENPRESS.

The Zoo said if they fail to find sufficient resources the elephant will most likely be transported to a zoo where its welfare will be ensured.

Bunka was brought from Tbilisi.