4 dead in Venezuela protests


YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. At least 4 people have been killed in protests and lootings in Merida, Venezuela.

“4 deaths have been confirmed, more than 15 are injured, 12 are arrested”, governor Ramon Guevara said.

People have been protesting in the province because of shortage of food.




