LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-01-18

LONDON, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.46% to $2223.00, copper price down by 0.71% to $7111.00, lead price down by 1.44% to $2530.00, nickel price down by 1.55% to $12690.00, tin price up by 0.62% to $20275.00, zinc price down by 0.24% to $3387.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $75500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.