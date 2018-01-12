Level of archaeology is high in Armenia, says Japanese archaeologist

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The level of archaeology is high in Armenia, Doctor Makoto Arimura of Japan’s Tokai University told a press conference in Armenpress.

He is working in Armenia with the Armenian specialists.

“I have worked in many countries. I have been in Central Asian countries, I can state that Armenia is the best in the region. During the Soviet era Armenia’s archaeology was the highest. I met with several archaeologists in some post-Soviet states, but here their number is more. And I also want to state that here there are a lot of archaeologists who are distinguished by their qualities. Cooperation with them is very important for me”, he said.

Pavel Avetisyan, director of the Archaeology and Ethnography Institute, said the international archaeological expeditions bring the culture of their work to Armenia.

“I can state for sure that that the bar in archaeology of our country is quite high”, he said.