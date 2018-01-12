Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

Turkey issues US travel warning


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Official Ankara voiced its complaint over the recent US travel warning which urges US citizens to reconsider travel to Turkey due to terrorism and arbitrary detentions, Hurriyet reports.

The Turkish foreign ministry issued US travel warning for its citizens.

The statement says that cases of terror attacks and violence have increased in US.

“Under such circumstances it would be useful for our citizens to reconsider travel to US and to take all necessary measures in case of travelling”, the statement of the Turkish foreign ministry says.




