Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

US State Department includes Azerbaijan among terror threat countries


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The US State Department has introduced a new travel warning system for its citizens. The new system defined all countries in four categories.

The US State Department has included Azerbaijan among countries containing terrorist threats, with heightened warnings.

The system categorizes Armenia among countries with no special warnings.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration