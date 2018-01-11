Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Armenian police detain foreigner wanted by Belgium


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Border agents of the Bagratashen checkpoint detained a 39 year old foreign citizen on January 10.

The Police HQ told ARMENPRESS the 39 year old citizen was wanted by Belgium Interpol since December 22, 2017 for armed assault.

 




