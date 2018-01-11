Aghassi Ayvazyan’s widow Greta Verdiyan sells 70 paintings to open museum

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Greta Verdiyan, the widow of director, painter, writer Aghassi Ayvazyan, wants to create a museum to present the legacy of his husband to the public.

She reached out to affluent people, cultural sponsors, so that they buy the 70 paintings of Aghassi Ayvazyan and other renowned Armenian painters.

“Aghassi Ayvazyan’s legacy is a national wealth”, she told ARMENPRESS in an interview.

“The entire legacy needs museum preservation”, Verdiyan says, presenting her late husband’s works, which are 25 stories, 11 novels, 23 plays, 200 novellas and essays, 100 paintings.

Verdiyan applies to the former minister of culture previously, who assisted in opening a fund, which was used to hold festivals and readings.

But now the widow says she is unable to continue organizing those events, and is currently searching for someone to become its directors and help in realizing different programs.

For all 70 paintings, the widow of the renowned artist wants 300,000 dollars.