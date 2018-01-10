Azerbaijan among worst countries in terms of health expenditure per capita

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has appeared in the list of the 10 countries with least health expenditure per capita.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing Azerbaijani azdaliq.info news agency, leader of Azerbaijani Popular Front Party Ali Kerimli made a post about that on his Facebook page.

Eritrea, Cameroon, Myanmar, Laos, Pakistan, Syria, Libya, Yemen, South Sudan, Azerbaijan are the 10 countries that allocate least money to healthcare.

“The Aliyev regime that has been ruling Azerbaijan for years forces our people to keep silent, not to protect their rights and as a result we have appeared in the same situation as Syria and Libya”, Ali Kerimli wrote, urging the Azerbaijani people to no longer tolerate the Aliyev regime.