“I’m not the last giant, but I’m the first classic of French music” – Aznavour’s interview to Le Telegramme

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. World famous French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour says music is his air and lover, and he can do nothing but sing, reports Armenpress.

“I cannot do anything except this work, I don’t know anything and I don’t want to know. As my wife says, this is my air, my lover”, Aznavour said in an interview to Le Telegramme, asked what magical power helps him to sing on the stage.

The journalist asked the renowned singer whether he had imagined such a great glory. “No, because first of all I didn’t dream about it, I want to do a work that would last long. The idea of glory came too late, but it is not an end in itself, it’s just a pinnacle”, Aznavour said in response.

The journalist recalled Aznavour’s words that the song is first of all a text, and then a new melody. “The composer should adjust to the length of my text, and the melody of course stretches. It doesn’t work if it is too long. We can say a lot in the song, but we need to find simplifications”, Charles Aznavour said.

At the same time the renowned singer said he doesn’t agree with the view that music is a secondary art. According to him, music is a universal art. “We are born with music and die with music, music accompanies us throughout our lives”, he said.

The journalist said if there is only one giant of French music, it is Aznavour. “Isn’t it too difficult to bear it?”, the journalist asked.

“I am not the last giant. On the other hand, I am, without doubt, the first classic of the French music”, Aznavour said.

Asked what he likes in our times and what he doesn’t, Charles Aznavour said: “Many things do not scare me. I have written a song that I am going to record for my next album. It is called “We dance in time”. I am talking about cowardice through violence, loss of human values, selling everything, social networks where it is possible to hide and speak badly about the whole world”.