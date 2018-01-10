World Bank predicts 3.8% GDP growth for Armenia in 2018

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The World Bank predicts 3.8% economic growth for Armenia in 2018, according to the WB 2018 report titled “Global Economic Prospects”, reports Armenpress.

For the next two years the World Bank estimates 4% economic growth for Armenia.

The specialists link the strengthening of 2018-2020 economic growth in several countries, including Armenia, with the strengthening of prices of raw materials and increase in domestic demand and money transfers.

The World Bank predicts 0.9% economic growth for Azerbaijan, 3.5% for Turkey, 4.2% for Georgia, 2.1% for Belarus, 2.6% for Kazakhstan, 1.7% for Russia, 3.5% for Ukraine.

According to the 2018 state budget Armenia is expected to record 4.5% economic growth.