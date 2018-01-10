e-draft.am platform exceeds 274,000 visitors

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The unified website of publishing legal act bills – www.e-draft.am, has reached 274 thousand visitors during February-December of 2017, with 104934 visitors only in December.

The Justice Ministry told ARMENPRESS the number of bills published by state agencies last year exceeded 600, 25 of which are currently under public discussion, and the number of permanent registered users on the website has reached more than 10 thousand.

The website enables not only the presentation of bills to the public and organization of online discussions, but also the active participation of civil society representatives.

The Justice Ministry highlights the active participation of civil society and business sector representatives in the designing of legal act bills.