Soft News : “Santa Claus” Prime Minister of Albania

TIRANA, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS/ATA. Albanian PM, Edi Rama, has acquired a reputation among the Albanian and foreign public alike for his particular approaches as part of his duty at the helm of the government.

This distinctive trait drew attention when Edi Rama took office as Tirana mayor. The Albanian public was amazed by his style, which looked weird in their eyes at that time.

Reconstruction of Tirana’s apartment blocks and his style would be soon identified with a blaze of color, which won widespread public opinion.

Edi Rama caught the eye of foreign public opinion when he was elected PM of Albania. Wearing sneakers in formal meetings was not only something of a novelty to the style of a PM.