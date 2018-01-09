LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-01-18

LONDON, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 2.27% to $2194.00, copper price down by 1.71% to $7127.00, lead price down by 0.58% to $2558.00, nickel price down by 1.50% to $12490.00, tin price up by 0.13% to $19950.00, zinc price up by 0.18% to $3362.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $75500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.