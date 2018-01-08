Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Iranian FM, EU representatives to hold consultative meeting on nuclear deal


YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran and three members of the European Union plan to hold a consultative meeting over the Iranian nuclear agreement, IRNA reports.

Minister Zarif said the meeting will focus on the US destructive policy regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The meeting place and date are not released.




