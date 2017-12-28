Newly appointed Ambassador of Lebanon presents copy of credentials to Armenian FM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Lebanon to Armenia Maya Dagher presented the copy of credentials to Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM expressed hope that the activity of the newly appointed Ambassador will contribute to further expanding and deepening the traditionally warm and friendly Armenian-Lebanese relations.

FM Nalbandian said the ties between the two friendly peoples contribute to further strengthening the inter-state relations.

The Lebanese Ambassador thanked for the reception and said during her tenure she will make the maximum efforts to give new impetus to the bilateral cooperation in different spheres with Armenia.

At the meeting the sides attached importance to the important role of the Lebanese-Armenians and their productive activity in the country’s socio-political life.

The meeting also touched upon a number of other issues of bilateral agenda, such as holding high-level visits, deepening the cooperation in international structures, boosting the commercial ties, expanding the legal framework and holding consultations between the foreign ministries.

The officials also discussed the recent developments in the Middle East region. They also highlighted the key role of Armenian peacekeepers in UNIFIL on strengthening security and stability in the country.