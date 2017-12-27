Man Utd want £35m for Henrikh Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United have set a price tag for Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of the transfer window.

According to media reports, Manchester United want 35 million pounds for the Armenian international.

Jose Mourinho played Mkhitaryan only in 4 of the last 10 matches.

Inter Milan and Juventus are also interested in Mkhitaryan.