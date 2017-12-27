Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

Man Utd want £35m for Henrikh Mkhitaryan


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United have set a price tag for Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of the transfer window.

According to media reports, Manchester United want 35 million pounds for the Armenian international.

Jose Mourinho played Mkhitaryan only in 4 of the last 10 matches.

Inter Milan and Juventus are also interested in Mkhitaryan.

 




