Armenia Airlines to launch flights to Varna, Kuwait

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia Airlines will include Varna and Kuwait in its charter flight destinations next year, CEO of the airline Robert Hovhannisyan told a press conference.

“We are adding Varna in the charter flight destinations. During this time, a Bulgarian airline was carrying out flights from Armenia to Varna, we are entering a competition with them and I think everything will be good. We will also fly to Kuwait, we also expect to bring tourists from there”, he said.

In addition, Armenia Airlines plans to add regular flights to Lebanon and Israel.