President Sargsyan completes official visit to Georgia by meeting with PM Kvirikashvili

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan had a private meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili within the frames of his official visit in Tbilisi, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President and the Georgian PM highlighted with satisfaction the dynamically developing relations between the two friendly countries, as well as the significant progress recorded in the trade-economic sector as a result of the Armenian-Georgian cooperation, the active mutual partnership in tourism, energy, IT and other fields.

According to the officials, the Armenian-Georgian high-level talks have created good preconditions for outlining new directions.

The Georgian PM said the relations of the two countries have centuries-old history despite the fact that this year Armenia and Georgia celebrate the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and these relations have always been warm and friendly as today. The Georgian PM congratulated President Sargsyan and the whole Armenian people on the holidays, wished peace and sustainable development to Armenia.

The Armenian President thanked for the warm reception and said the path passed by the two peoples obliges the authorities of the two countries to honestly serve for the welfare of the two peoples during the period trusted them. The President also congratulated the PM and the Georgian people on New Year and Christmas wishing them high mood and optimism in the country’s development and prosperity.

At the meeting the officials also discussed the process and prospect of development of bilateral relations in different spheres, as well as the upcoming visit of the Georgian PM to Armenia.

Completing his two-day visit to Georgia, the Armenian President’s delegation returned to Yerevan.