Armenia, Russia discuss prospects of mutual partnership in industry field

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan on December 25 met with Russia’s minister of industry and trade Denis Manturov in Moscow, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the two ministers discussed the proposals of the two sides and the issues relating to the current bilateral programs, in particular, to the industrial cooperation and investments in Armenia’s industry.

The Armenian minister proposed the Russian minister to expand the representation of Russian industrial enterprises in Armenia’s free economic zones. The Russian minister said the Russian corporations are interested in conducting an activity in Armenia’s free economic zones.

During the talk Denis Manturov highly appreciated the decisions adopted in the Eurasian partnership international forum, as well as highlighted the need to intensify the bilateral contacts.

The sides highlighted with satisfaction the increase of trade-economic figures of the two countries during 2017.

The officials also touched upon issues relating to deepening the works of the Armenian-Russian joint investment fund. The minister gave instructions to the respective units.

At the proposal of minister Karayan, a decision was made to form a joint partnership working group in the field of industry. The ministers agreed to hold the first meeting in early 2018. The working group will in particular study the prospects of joint export to third countries and concrete industrial programs.