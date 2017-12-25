Armenian-Georgian relations enter new stage – expert on Georgian studies

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-Georgian relations are at a very high level both in economic and political domains, Alik Eroyants – expert in Georgian studies, told Armenpress.

“This level allows to say that the relations have potential to constantly develop and expand. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to Georgia once again proves the high level of relations between the two countries and the aspirations to expand the opportunities”, he said.

The expert stated that different comments were made on the postponement of the Georgian prime minister’s visit, some even called it scandalous in the context of the Armenian-Georgian ties, but today we see that the Armenian-Georgian relations continue deepening.

According to him, the Armenian President’s visit to Georgia is unique in a sense that Armenia recently signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the EU.

“It seems the relations of Armenia and Georgia enter a new stage in a sense that Georgia follows the European direction for quite a long time. After signing the agreement with EU the dialogue between Armenia and Georgia can become easier”, he said.

Armenia and Georgia established diplomatic relations on July 17, 1992.