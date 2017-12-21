Ruling party hasn’t discussed PM candidate for 2018

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) hasn’t held any official discussion over a candidate for Prime Minister of 2018, RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“We haven’t discussed this issue neither in the faction, the party’s executive body nor in the council. The political developments are underway, you are following them, when we discuss this issue, we will issue a statement”, he said.

Vahram Baghdasaryan once again assured that the RPA didn’t discuss this issue and promised that in case of making a decision on this issue, they will hold an open discussion. “Let’s wait, time will come, we will make all comments”, Baghdasaryan said.