More Internet for U! Prepaid Service Subscribers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. From December 15 all existing and new subscribers of U!1000, U!1500, U!2000 prepaid tariff plans benefit from the increased volume of internet inclusions at the same monthly fee, Ucom told Armenpress.

For example, the subscribers of U!1000 tariff plan get 1GB of mobile internet instead of the previous 100 MB on a monthly basis. The subscribers of U!1500 tariff plan every month get 1,5 GB of mobile internet instead of the previous 1 GB, while the subscribers of U!2000 tariff plan get 2 GB instead of the previous 1.5 GB.

Let’s remind, that the subscribers of U!3000 prepaid tariff plan keep on getting 3 GB mobile internet on a monthly basis.