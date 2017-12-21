Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

Armenian FM meets with chief diplomatic adviser to French President


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. While on a working visit in Paris, Armenian foreign minister met with chief adviser to the French President on foreign affairs and security policy Philippe Étienne, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The officials thoroughly discussed a number of issues of the agenda of Armenian-French unique ties.

Edward Nalbandian and Philippe Étienne exchanged views on several urgent regional and international issues.




