Armenia’s main task in 2018 should be highlighting Azerbaijan’s isolation, says political scientist

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan says in 2017 Azerbaijan appeared in quite an isolated situation which Armenia should focus on through its policy in the upcoming year, reports Armenpress.

“In 2018 one of our main tasks should be the focus on the isolated situation of that country and its capitalization during the negotiation process. If there is an international support, if our position is more perceived than that of Azerbaijan, plus Azerbaijan’s domestic problems, therefore, a good opportunity is created to work more consistently on this direction, reach the point that the international community’s support will be more favorable for the Armenian side than it was during the past years”, he said.

Recalling the spy scandal launched in Azerbaijan in early 2017 as a result of which numerous military officers have been arrested, after which many of them have been killed by the law enforcement agencies, the political scientist stated that from the very start the year of 2017 was not favorable for Azerbaijan. “This shows that there are serious problems within the Azerbaijani armed forces and in such circumstances Azerbaijan was unable to take practical steps in the frontline and reach success by military means”, he said, adding that the internal contradictions created an atmosphere of mistrust towards the Azerbaijani armed forces.

Hrant Melik-Shahnazaryan added that this spy scandal still continues, recently it became known that new military officers have been arrested for cooperating with the Armenian special services.

In addition to the internal contradictions, new facts were revealed on links with the Islamic State, supplying arms to them, as well as giving bribes to different officials in international platforms, which, according to the political scientist, negatively affected Azerbaijan’s reputation at the international arena. “There were accusations by the international media and different structures against Azerbaijan on conducting an unfair policy. This strongly weakened Azerbaijan’s reputation and perception especially within the Western countries. This also contributed to the fact that the Armenian side managed to enshrine the three principles important for us regarding the Artsakh conflict settlement in the partnership agreement with the EU. These, in fact, will get a legal force in the EU countries”, the political scientist said.

He added that Azerbaijan is strictly concerned over the fact that the Armenian position is accepted not only in the West, but also in the post-Soviet region.