PM proposes SCPEC to toughen control in prevailing commodity markets ahead of Holidays

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan highlights toughening the control in prevailing commodity markets ahead of the New Year, reports Armenpress.

“The demand for consumer goods increases by several times with a drastic increase in economic activity during the Holidays. This includes certain risks of unjustified increase in prices of goods. Taking into account this, as well as the public concerns, I propose the chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of the Economic Competition (SCPEC) to toughen the control in prevailing commodity markets to prevent the unjustified increase in prices and anti-competitive actions, as well as to conduct a daily monitoring to be informed about the price changes in the market and take practical measures to solve possible issues”, the PM said.