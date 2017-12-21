Turkey’s ruling party lawmaker tries to attack Garo Paylan in parliament

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. An incident took place in the Turkish parliament with the participation of ethnic Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan, Demokrathaber.net reports.

The ruling Justice and Development party lawmaker tried to attack Garo Paylan.

The clash started when Paylan urged the Turkish finance minister to investigate the involvement of the Turkish leadership in the offshore scandal.

Deputy head of the ruling party faction Ilknur Inceoz angered by Paylan’s remarks and stated: “You are the last person who can give us lessons on ethics. Although no, you are not even the last person in this parliament”.

In response to Ilknur Inceoz, Paylan said: “Don’t be unethical!”.

After this Ilknur Inceoz approached Paylan trying to attack him, but the other lawmakers prevented her.