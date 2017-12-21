Extraordinary session continues in Parliament: MPs to vote

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government continues in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

96 MPs were registered.

At the beginning of the session the issues discussed at the previous session will be put up to voting.

During the December 20 session the lawmakers discussed 5 legislative initiatives. The Judicial Code will be put up to voting to adopt it at the first reading.

After the voting the MPs will continue debating a number of drafts laws.