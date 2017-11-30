Decrease of interest rates to boost corporate bond market

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. In the current event of decrease of loan and deposit interest rates, favorable grounds have been created for boosting the corporate bonds market, Ameriabank Retail Banking chief Arman Barseghyan said, adding that this will be possible in case of companies making relevant initiatives.

“The decrease of the level of interest rates creates new possibilities in terms of corporate bonds market. When interest rates of deposits decrease, households and businesses try to find alternative investment directions. The investment of corporate bonds can be one of these alternative solutions”, he said.

In his words, for companies which have relevant risk profile and level of corporate administration, institutional establishment, in the event of the current low interest rate level, the distribution of bonds will be more realistic.