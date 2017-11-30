Tigran Petrosyan suffers unexpected defeat in Tsakhkadzor Chess Open
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The 7th round games took place in the Tsakhkadzor International Chess Tournament.
Armenia’s Tigran Petrosyan suffered an unexpected defeat in this round.
Robert Hovhannisyan, Arman Pashikyan, Arman Michayelyan and Shant Sargsyan played draws.
Vitaly Bernadsky and Marin Bosiochich are leading with 6 points each after the 7th round.
- 10:07 Small number Armenian community of China carries out active nationwide work in various fields
- 09:32 European Stocks - 29-11-17
- 09:30 US stocks - 29-11-17
- 09:28 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-11-17
- 09:26 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 29-11-17
- 09:23 Oil Prices - 29-11-17
- 09:14 Tigran Petrosyan suffers unexpected defeat in Tsakhkadzor Chess Open
- 11.29-21:38 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 11.29-20:45 Jury announced for Serj Tankian’s $5,000 music challenge
- 11.29-19:43 Exhibition entitled “Armenia” to be opened at Metropolitan Museum of New York
- 11.29-18:44 President of Artsakh participates in solemn event marking 60th birthday anniversary of Monte Melkonyan
- 11.29-18:39 Turkey expresses support to process under OSCE Minsk Group
- 11.29-18:13 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-11-17
- 11.29-17:57 Minister Martirosyan discusses Armenia’s infrastructural projects with representatives of different countries in Tbilisi
- 11.29-17:56 Asian Stocks - 29-11-17
- 11.29-17:27 Over 500 major, medium taxpayers increase tax payments by nearly 50%
- 11.29-17:03 Healthcare ministry seeks to introduce mandatory insurance by 2020
- 11.29-16:54 EU addresses Russia through Armenia – ruling party MP on Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership deal
- 11.29-16:46 President Sargsyan to depart for Belarus
- 11.29-16:24 Signing of Armenia-EU deal blocks Azerbaijan’s provocative policy - political scientist
- 11.29-15:46 Armenian delegation calls on BSEC PA not to serve for political benefits of certain states
- 11.29-15:28 Armenia is reliable partner for Iran, says expert
- 11.29-15:05 All interstate and republican roads/highways open for traffic
- 11.29-14:11 Brazil Ambassador presents credentials to Armenian president
- 11.29-13:53 Armenian defense ministry delegation off to Moscow
- 11.29-13:48 Parliamentary foreign relations committee issues negative conclusion to opposition’s initiative on EEU withdrawal
- 11.29-13:27 Swiss investors interested in financial, pharmaceutical, winemaking, IT fields in Armenia
- 11.29-13:06 Composer Tigran Mansuryan nominated in two categories at Grammy Awards
- 11.29-12:58 Song of ‘The Promise’ movie on Armenian Genocide nominated for Grammy awards
- 11.29-12:27 Armenia to participate in CSTO Collective Security Council sitting
- 11.29-12:25 Artsakh President receives head of Armenia’s state social security service
- 11.29-11:40 Nearly 7,000 granted double citizenship in Armenia in 2017
- 11.29-11:39 Armenian FM to participate in CSTO ministerial meeting in Minsk, Belarus
- 11.29-10:55 Minister of economic development and investments visits Meghri FEZ
- 11.29-10:34 President Sargsyan signs law on military service adopted by Parliament
19:15, 11.24.2017
Viewed 7758 times Historic document: Armenia and European Union sign Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement
10:28, 11.27.2017
Viewed 7402 times Vatican releases special postage stamp depicting Pope Francis and Armenian Genocide Memorial behind him
20:43, 11.23.2017
Viewed 2429 times President Sargsyan presents perspectives of Armenia-EU cooperation development to European Friends of Armenia
13:35, 11.25.2017
Viewed 2396 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan may return to Borussia Dortmund
20:16, 11.24.2017
Viewed 2195 times Agreement with EU creates firm grounds for political dialogue and economic cooperation – FM Nalbandian