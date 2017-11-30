Tigran Petrosyan suffers unexpected defeat in Tsakhkadzor Chess Open

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The 7th round games took place in the Tsakhkadzor International Chess Tournament.

Armenia’s Tigran Petrosyan suffered an unexpected defeat in this round.

Robert Hovhannisyan, Arman Pashikyan, Arman Michayelyan and Shant Sargsyan played draws.

Vitaly Bernadsky and Marin Bosiochich are leading with 6 points each after the 7th round.