Armenia is reliable partner for Iran, says expert

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is a reliable partner for Iran.

Expert on Iranian studies Vardan Voskanyan told a press conference that the steps for boosting bilateral cooperation aren’t a coincidence.

“I reassure you that Iranians will choose Armenia as a linking circle for working with large countries, because they have trust for our country. Armenia can be a “guarantee” country in the Iran-EU, Iran-EEU relations. That linking circle role would be beneficial for us”, he said.

Speaking about the recent visit of the Iranian foreign minister to Armenia, Voskanyan mentioned a few important emphases. First, Iranians are interested in getting information from the initial source about the latest developments in the Armenia-EU relations.

“The second important part is that Iran is interested in Armenia’s membership to the EEU. Iran is seeking to ensure its presence in the EEU by using Armenia’s opportunities”, he said.

An active cooperation also exists in the tourism field, and Iranians are also interested in Armenia’s banking system.

Voskanyan says the other important emphasis of the Iranian FM’s visit concerns the Karabakh issue.

“Iran is interested in the Artsakh conflict. Iran is one of the unique countries which borders all parties of the conflict. The Iranian FM’s political statement that Armenia is making efforts to solve the issue peacefully in the region is noteworthy. The Azerbaijani side is assessing a similar statement as an indirect hint that the destabilizer of the situation is Azerbaijan. I think there is some truth in that”, he said.