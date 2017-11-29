Brazil Ambassador presents credentials to Armenian president

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The new Ambassador of Brazil to Armenia, H.E. Agemar de Mendonça Sanctos, presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan on November 29.

During the meeting the President expressed hope that the Ambassador will have great contribution in deepening the Armenian-Brazilian ties and development of partnership, and also highlighted the consistent work in implementing the agreements reached during Brazilian FM’s recent visit to Armenia.

The sides agreed that the potential of expanding cooperation hasn’t been yet fully used.

The President attached importance to the Armenian community’s role in Brazil as a natural bridge for strengthening bilateral relations.

The Ambassador said he will spare no effort in deepening the friendly relations between the two countries.

Both sides also highlighted boosting inter-parliamentary contacts.