E-declaration of products to be initiated from 2020 in EEU

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The new Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union stipulates the use of an e-declaration system, whereas hardcopy declaration is defined only for certain cases, vice-president of the state revenue committee Vakhtang Mirumyan told reporters.

“An important principle is the fact that the customs code is built entirely on a electronic administration model. Hardcopy declaration submissions will be available until 2020, after which the declaration must be done electronically”, Mirumyan said.

The digitization of the declaration process will decrease contacts with customs bodies and decrease possible corruption risks.

The new Customs Code of the EEU will be initiated from January 1, 2018.