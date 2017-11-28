Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 November

President Sargsyan bestows high state awards to several Artsakh war volunteers


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan participated on November 28 in an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the 5th motor-rifle volunteer brigade, which had significant contribution in the victories in the Artsakh Liberation War.

During the event, the President bestowed high state awards to a group of volunteer fighters of the war for dedication in defending the homeland’s borders.



