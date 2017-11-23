Solar panel factory to be established in Abovyan city, Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Government granted a 3-year VAT payment extension privilege to Multi Solar LLC for imports of products as part of an investment program.

During the Cabinet meeting, minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan said the company plans to construct a new factory of solar panels in Abovyan city.

967 million drams will be invested, with 97 new jobs planned for 2018-2020.