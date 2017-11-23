30 international experts from 9 countries attend International Wine Festival in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. 30 international experts from 9 countries of the world arrived in Armenia to take part in the “Global trends and best practices in the wine world: implications and recommendations for Armenia” International Wine Conference in Yerevan, Zaruhi Muradyan – director of the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia said, reports Armenpress.

“The conference will enable us to present Armenia as a winemaking country, there will be different visits to wine factories, caves, we will also show the oldest wine factory. 30 international experts from 9 countries have been invited. During the three days of the conference we will try to present our country as much as possible and find the responses to our questions”, Muradyan said.

The International Wine Conference has been organized by the Vine and Wine Foundation of Armenia. The conference aims at revealing the prospects of developing the field, attracting investments, strengthening professional capacities, further business and scientific cooperation by providing an international platform to concerned specialists and companies.