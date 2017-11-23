COAF and Ayb Educational Foundation to collaborate

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Ayb Educational Foundation and the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) will collaborate within the framework of the internationally recognized Araratian Baccalaureate Armenian-language educational program implemented by the Ayb Educational Foundation, and the education programs carried out by COAF in beneficiary communities, reports Armenpress.

On November 23 the two foundations signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at exchanging experience, developing and applying joint methodological guides, education and training tools.

On behalf of the Ayb Educational Foundation, the MoU was signed by Executive Director Sona Koshetsyan, and on behalf of the Children of Armenia Fund it was signed by Acting Executive Director Innesa Grigoryan.

“The various education programs the Ayb Educational Foundation and COAF carry out pursue the goal of shaping a more competitive and responsible generation and thus, having our input in the development of our country. I hope that our joint efforts committed to this end will yield visible results in the very near future,” said Sona Koshetsyan.

“As a Chinese proverb has it, if your plan is for one year, plant rice; if your plan is for ten years, plant trees; if your plan is for one hundred years, educate children. The Children of Armenia Fund and the Ayb Educational Foundation have united around this ideology, they believe in it, and the signing of this memorandum is an important step toward education reforms in our country,” said Acting Executive Director at COAF Innesa Grigoryan.

Director of the National Program for Educational Excellence Fr. Mesrop Aramian, COAF Founder and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Garo Armen and representatives from the two foundations were present at the signing of the memorandum.