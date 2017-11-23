Telethon 2017 calls on to contribute to development of “Fruitful Artsakh”

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 23, ARMENPRESS. The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Telethon 2017 titled ‘Fruitful Artsakh’ will kick off in Los Angeles at 22:00 Yerevan time, reports Armenpress.

This year’s Telethon will raise support for two major agricultural-development projects in Artsakh: the drilling of deep-water wells and construction of irrigation networks; and the installation of solar power stations.

Donations from Armenia can be made by sending a message to 8000 short number or by calling to 090008000 donating 1000 AMD.

It is also possible to donate by visiting any HayPost post office, the Fund’s Executive Board, transferring money from your bank account to the Fund’s CBA account ` 103003215672 (AMD), 103003615673 (USD), or online https://donate.himnadram.org.

Last year 15.4 million USD has been donated. It was spent for restoration of Artsakh’s affected settlements, safety and protection of the civilians, construction of houses for numerous families in Artsakh.

The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund was founded by Presidential Decree in 1992. It is a unique institution whose mission is to unite Armenians in Armenia and overseas to overcome the country’s difficulties and to help establish sustainable development in Armenia and Artsakh. The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund implements its projects through a global network of 25 affiliates.