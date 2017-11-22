Serj Tankian introduces signature jewelry line

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian-American singer-songwriter Serj Tankian is introducing his own line of jewelry.

Tankian shared a picture of his first design piece of jewelry, the All Seeing Eye, on Instagram.

“Since 11 years of age, I would go and help out my uncle in his jewelry business. After graduating university I worked with him full time for a number of years. I learned a lot about the trade, business and life from him. So it's a huge honor for me to design my own jewelry line with Leon's of Beverly Hills. Here’s the first of my designs-the All Seeing Eye or Floating Eye. Inspired by my friend Vahe Berberian's artwork for my Elect the Dead record, this piece represents eternal awareness OR the Eye of the Storm whatever your preference :) Peace, Serj”, he said on Instagram.