Georgian SWAT teams deploy armored infantry vehicles in Tbilisi anti-terror operation


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Georgian media said armored infantry vehicles are being dispatched to the outskirts of Tbilisi, where for more than 16 hours authorities are enagegd in an anti-terror operation.

According to Rustavi 2 TV, Cobra infantry vehicles have arrived to the location, while the state security service hasn’t yet commented.

Earlier authorities had said that an anti-terror operation is underway in the Tbilisi suburbs, and terror suspects have opened gunfire at special forces.

Sounds of explosions and gunfire were heard overnight. Additional special forces were dispatched in the morning. Local media said authorities are trying to arrest to foreigners suspected in terrorism.

 



