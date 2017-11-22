LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-11-17

LONDON, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.10% to $2080.00, copper price up by 1.12% to $6861.00, lead price up by 1.31% to $2470.00, nickel price up by 1.21% to $11690.00, tin price down by 0.10% to $19405.00, zinc price up by 0.25% to $3173.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $61000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.