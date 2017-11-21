Monte’s commandment was to struggle, love motherland, be fair and brave - military-training college officially opened in Dilijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The official opening of military-training college after Monte Melkonyan in Dilijan took place on the eve of the 60th anniversary of National Hero of Armenia and Artsakh. ARMENPRESS reports President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan congratulated the students of the college on the occasion of the important event. Primate of the Diocese of Tavush Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan, who is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the college, started his speech with the prayer of Nerses Shnorhali (“the Gracious”) and noted that it's no coincidence that the college is located in bordering Tavush Province. Addressing the students of the college, the Bishop expressed conviction that they will bring new victories for Armenia.

Graduate of the college, Deputy Commander of the 1st Corps of the Armed Forces of Armenia Alexander Tsakanyan noted that any national liberation struggle gives birth to new heroes, who bear the wishes and dreams of the nation in their spirits and minds. “Monte was among those heroes. Having no military education, he organized military operations and coordinated the defense best”, he said, adding that Monte’s commandment was to struggle, love motherland, be fair and brave.