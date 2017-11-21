Italian company interested in conducting helicopter shipments in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Minister of transport, communication and technologies of Armenia Vahan Martirosyan received the representatives of ELITALIANA Company on November 21 headed by CEO Alessandro Giulivi.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of transport, communication and technologies, ELITALIANA, specialized in production of transport means, aims to present its products in Armenia and find cooperation opportunities.

According to the agreement with the Armenian Minister reached during the previous meeting, the Italian specialists presented their cooperation plan. In addition to presenting their products, the company also wants to conduct helicopter flights in Armenia for transportation, tourism, healthcare, and emergency aims, as well as for private needs.

The Italian specialists presented some of the models of the helicopters produced by their company, emphasizing their advantages in mountainous regions.

The sides agreed to continue discussions after meeting with the representatives of other state bodies interested in the proposal.