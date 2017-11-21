Cooperation with Joomag: Development Foundation of Armenia goes through digitization

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 21, ARMENPRESS. The Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) is launching a partnership with Joomag, an innovative platform, whose tools were used to develop this press release: https://joom.ag/bf2L. From now on, the DFA Marketing Team will use Joomag's online tools to create and distribute interactive materials, representing the various sectors of the Armenian economy. Some of the digital publications are already available to everyone: https://goo.gl/Bjf1an, the DFA told Armenpress.

www.joomag.com, the super powerful digital platform, is being used by “Huffington Post”, “Cosmopolitan”, “Elle”, “Harper's Bazaar”, “Vogue”, “Levi's”, “IBM”, “KFC” and more than half a million large and small businesses for online creation, distribution, tracking and selling. The company was founded in 2009 in the Silicon Valley by 4 Armenian programmers. Joomag is the all-in-one platform offering businesses, both large and small, a suite of integrated solutions for every content marketing, digital publishing, corporate communications, and sales engagement needs.

Joomag provides an unprecedented online experience, allowing users to craft inspiring online publications from scratch and enrich content with interactive elements, such as videos, audio, slideshows, interactive plugins, hotspot tools, etc.

“This is an effective and innovative way of sharing materials, analyzing and providing feedback for international specialists, investors, and businessmen, thus it will be useful for the DFA’s specialists and those interested in our projects”, CEO of the DFA Armen Avak Avakian said.

“We want to contribute to Armenia's digitization. This will help to interactively introduce digital content and be competitive in the digital field”, Tigran Badalyan, Central and Eastern Europe Regional Director of Joomag, said.

With the help of the new platform, the DFA team is currently developing investment projects that will also be released in the near future.