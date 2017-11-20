Parliamentary hearings to be held on Yelk bloc’s statement on Armenia’s withdrawal from EEU
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Parliamentary hearings will be held at the National Assembly of Armenia on Yelk bloc’s draft statement on withdrawing Armenia from the Eurasian Economic Union. ARMENPRESS reports the hearings will be held on November 27 at 11:00.
The issue was on the agenda of the session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, but the discussion of the issue was postponed by up to 2 months since the keynote speaker, Yelk bloc member Edmon Marukyan was not present at the session.
- 19:00 Parliamentary hearings to be held on Yelk bloc’s statement on Armenia’s withdrawal from EEU
- 17:56 Sergey Lavrov pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims
- 17:50 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-11-17
- 17:47 Asian Stocks - 20-11-17
- 17:05 Locum tenens of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate sends letter to President Erdogan
- 16:49 Cross-stone dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide victims erected in Cologne, Germany
- 16:41 Armenia’s economic activity index increases by 7%
- 16:14 Percentage of Armenia’s state debt to decrease by progressive growth of GDP – lawmaker
- 15:54 Armenian foreign minister, OSCE ODIHR director meet in Yerevan
- 15:48 FM Nalbandian receives Chinese Commissioner for Counter-Terrorism and Security Matters
- 15:01 Lavrov unaware of rumors on changing Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format
- 14:39 Russian FM talks about possibility of progress in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement
- 13:55 Armenian national killed in Russia car crash
- 13:28 17% increase in defense allocations to be directed for ensuring peace and investments
- 13:16 Armenia informed international community that it has chosen “both, and” policy, says RPA faction head
- 12:44 Not condemning Armenian Genocide led to Hitler fascism – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov to Belarus colleague
- 12:33 Agriculture, IT, infrastructures: Concrete investment programs in Armenia to be presented to Russian investors
- 12:14 Cooperation on NK conflict settlement not affected by state of Russia-US ties, says FM Lavrov
- 11:40 Today is World Children’s Day
- 11:25 Former French FM Bernard Kouchner joins Aurora Prize Selection Committee
- 11:22 First intra-agency executive education pilot course at NDRU is over
- 10:34 Armenian justice minister receives Venice Commission and OSCE/ODIHR representatives
- 10:18 Prime Minister Karapetyan becomes grandpa
- 09:38 President of Artsakh arrives in France on working visit
- 11.18-17:32 Baku pogrom eyewitness calls on not to forget the Armenian massacres
- 11.18-17:20 PM Karapetyan visits Center for Strategic Initiatives
- 11.18-17:15 Russian FM to pay official visit to Armenia
- 11.18-16:47 ‘An Ordinary Genocide’ project to present new programs dedicated to 30th anniversary of Sumgait pogroms
- 11.18-16:35 Caracas Mayor flees Venezuela to avoid house arrest
- 11.18-15:10 Donald and Melania Trump’s 2005 wedding cake up for auction
- 11.18-14:32 Air temperature to increase by 4-5 degrees at night of November 20 in Armenia
- 11.18-14:08 President Sargsyan holds meeting with renowned cardiac surgeon Leo Bockeria
- 11.18-13:51 Armenian Parliament to hold a special session on Universal Children’s Day November 20
- 11.18-13:29 Works in Amulsar gold mine to be conducted by Caterpillar equipment worth 65 mln USD
- 11.18-13:21 Relative calm maintained in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
11:33, 11.16.2017
Viewed 6243 times EP adopts resolution recognizing Artsakh people’s right to self-determination: Azerbaijani provocation failed
12:06, 11.14.2017
Viewed 2452 times Israel launches criminal investigation into dronemaker suspected of bombing Armenian military posts
12:40, 11.13.2017
Viewed 2285 times Ethnic Armenian founding members of new Turkish political party under media spotlight
12:41, 11.13.2017
Viewed 2164 times Armenian PM extends condolences to First Vice-President of Iran on devastating earthquake
17:32, 11.18.2017
Viewed 2161 times Baku pogrom eyewitness calls on not to forget the Armenian massacres