Parliamentary hearings to be held on Yelk bloc’s statement on Armenia’s withdrawal from EEU


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Parliamentary hearings will be held at the National Assembly of Armenia on Yelk bloc’s draft statement on withdrawing Armenia from the Eurasian Economic Union. ARMENPRESS reports the hearings will be held on November 27 at 11:00.

The issue was on the agenda of the session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, but the discussion of the issue was postponed by up to 2 months since the keynote speaker, Yelk bloc member Edmon Marukyan was not present at the session.



